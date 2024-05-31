 Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai

Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai

The shop owner, who has a licence to sell protein powder, was also illegally selling human milk for Rs 500 per 50 ml bottle, a senior official said

Food safety officials seal outlet selling human milk in Chennai

About 50 bottles containing mother’s milk were confiscated from the shop during the raid. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Chennai, May 31

A protein powder sales outlet that allegedly sold human milk was sealed by the food safety department officials at Madhavaram here on Friday, a senior official said.

The shop owner, who has a licence to sell protein powder, was also illegally selling human milk for Rs 500 per 50 ml bottle, the official said.

About 50 bottles containing mother’s milk were confiscated from the shop during the raid initiated on Friday following a complaint to the central licensing authority last week.

“We found human milk stored in bottles. Samples were sent to the lab for analysis,” the official said.

During the raid, the authorities found mobile phone numbers of the donors. “We have sealed the shop and will initiate action for violations,” the district food safety officer said.

This is for the first time breast milk was reportedly being sold in Chennai and the incident comes close on the heels of a ban on the sale of human milk in Karnataka.

The country’s food regulator had in an advisory dated May 24 warned against the unauthorised commercialisation of human milk.

“The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not permitted the processing and or selling of human milk under FSS Act, 2006, and rules/regulations made thereunder. Therefore, it is advised that all such activities related to the commercialisation of human milk and its products should be immediately stopped,” the advisory said.

The shop owner, later told reporters that he has been sourcing mothers’ milk with a service motive. 

