 For rapid deployment in high altitude areas, Indian Air Force seeks system for faster acclimatisation of troops : The Tribune India

  India
  For rapid deployment in high altitude areas, Indian Air Force seeks system for faster acclimatisation of troops

For rapid deployment in high altitude areas, Indian Air Force seeks system for faster acclimatisation of troops

Defence Research and Development Organisation as well as the Directorate-General Armed Forces Medical Services have been conducting studies and trials to reduce the acclimatisation period

For rapid deployment in high altitude areas, Indian Air Force seeks system for faster acclimatisation of troops

IAF’s C-17 heavy lift aircraft at Leh. Photo: IAF



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 22

With the country’s mountainous northern borders continuing to be restive, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is seeking a system for accelerated acclimatisation for its personnel being deployed in high altitude areas.

In the 11th edition of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (IDeX), issued by the Ministry of Defence on March 21, the IAF has asked the industry to develop a system for accelerated/complete acclimatisation, prior to induction into high altitude, using nitrogen enriched atmosphere.

“Given the current security situation at the northern border, this would greatly enhance the capability of the security forces for rapid deployment,” the IDeX document states. “If the technology is successful, it would be a game changer for combat effectiveness of the Indian security forces, providing a definite military edge over the adversary,” the document adds.

The IAF has a number of full-fledged airbases, advance landing grounds, helipads as well as static establishments located at high altitude, both in the western as well as eastern theatres, that require deployment of a significant number of personnel.

At present, induction to high altitude entails multiple stops at various altitudes for acclimatisation, totalling 14 days. “This delays troop induction and may make a significant difference to the response to a security threat. Pre-acclimatisation will improve the response of Indian security forces,” the document states.

The IAF is looking at a system which will consist of a nitrogen generation system to enrich the atmosphere of a designated room and provide a partial pressure of oxygen between 16.6 - 16.0 per cent, which is equivalent levels at 6,000 feet to 7,000 feet.

Development of the acclimatisation system will entail installation of a nitrogen generation system, installation of a controller and sensor system with quadruple redundancy to ensure safety of humans, installation of a separate hard-wired cutout to prevent a common mode failure.

Two such units would be installed, with one at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab for operational reasons and the other at Number One Aeromedical Training Centre in Hindon for research purposes.

During the 2020 confrontation with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, commanders had to deal with the issue of acclimatisation when a large number of troops had to be rushed to high altitude areas from peace stations in other parts of the country.

Acclimatisation of armed forces and paramilitary personnel being inducted to high altitude areas is critical to prevent casualties. Extreme climate and rarefied atmosphere can have adverse physiological, psychological, biochemical and hormonal effects on the human body and can result in acute mountain sickness, high-altitude pulmonary edema and high-altitude cerebral edema.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation as well as the Directorate-General Armed Forces Medical Services have been conducting studies and trials to reduce the acclimatisation period through the use of preventive medicines, exercises and supplements.

#Indian Air Force


