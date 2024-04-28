Form anti-ragging panels: UGC to states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all states to set up district-level anti-ragging committees. The District Collector/ Deputy Commissioner/ District Magistrate will be the head of the committees.

The UGC said ragging was a criminal offence and culprits would attract punitive action.

It has said the committees must have representatives of the local media, district-level NGOs, student organisations, local police, local administration as well the institutional authorities to ensure vigil on incidents that might come within the definition of ragging.

“It is once again brought to your kind notice that ragging is a criminal offence and the UGC has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions in order to prohibit, prevent and eliminate it. These regulations are mandatory and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation. Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously. If any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, they will attract punitive actions a per UGC Regulations for Curbing the Menace of Ragging, 2009,” UGC said.

