Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

Patna, May 13

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. He was 72.

Modi had in April revealed that he was suffering from cancer and that he would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his poor health.

His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday and last rites will be performed later in the day.

“The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi,” the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.

Several BJP leaders and deputy chief ministers of Bihar also expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Modi’s bereaved family.

“Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti,” Samrat Choudhary, Bihar deputy chief minister posted on X.

“Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP family as well as workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisation skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief,” said Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar deputy CM.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also extended his condolences on ‘X’ and said, “Sushil Kumar Modi is no more among us, May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family in this hour of grief.”

