 Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

The senior BJP leader was suffering from cancer

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

Sushil Kumar Modi. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Patna, May 13

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on Monday. He was 72.

Modi had in April revealed that he was suffering from cancer and that he would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections due to his poor health.

His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Patna’s Rajendra Nagar area on Tuesday and last rites will be performed later in the day.

“The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi,” the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.

Several BJP leaders and deputy chief ministers of Bihar also expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Modi’s bereaved family.

“Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti,” Samrat Choudhary, Bihar deputy chief minister posted on X.

“Sushil Modi ji is no more among us. This is an irreparable loss for the entire BJP family as well as workers like me. He will always be remembered for his organisation skills, administrative understanding and his deep knowledge on social political issues. May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family in this hour of grief,” said Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar deputy CM.

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav also extended his condolences on ‘X’ and said, “Sushil Kumar Modi is no more among us, May God grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the family in this hour of grief.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #BJP #Cancer #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Delhi

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

3
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

4
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

5
Himachal

Supreme Court notice to Himachal Pradesh High Court on plea of two district judges questioning HC collegium picks

6
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

7
India

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

8
Trending

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

9
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

10
Chandigarh

Will turn Zirakpur into heaven: Preneet Kaur

Don't Miss

View All
Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

Top News

7 injured as iron hoarding collapses in Mumbai amid rain, gusty winds

9 dead, over 70 injured as huge billboard, metal tower collapse in Mumbai amid gusty wind and rain

FIR has also been registered against owner of an advertising...

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 64 per cent voter turnout; violence in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal

Srinagar constituency in J-K witnessed 37.93 per cent voting...

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi dies at 72

The senior BJP leader was suffering from cancer

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tuesday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath S...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Bathinda farmers protesting against Parampal lathicharged

Bathinda farmers protesting against BJP candidate Parampal Maluka lathicharged

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres in Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

Don’t hide behind bushes, Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari slams BJP's Sanjay Tandon over open debate

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

NCW to send inquiry team to look into alleged assault of Swati Maliwal

'Horrible', says Supreme Court about 3,800 tonnes of solid waste going untreated in Delhi every day

Congress to hold election town halls in Delhi, says interim chief Devender Yadav

Delhi court reserves order on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

‘Channi’s reaction was in my respect, being blown up wrongly’, says Jagir Kaur

International drug syndicate: 10 more smugglers in Jalandhar police dragnet

Kapurthala: ‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Punjabi poet Surjit Patar cremated with state honours in Ludhiana

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi bats for legalised cultivation of opium in Punjab

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala