Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi, March 30
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren met jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal here on Saturday.
Kalpna Soren met Sunita Kejriwal at Delhi Chief Minister’s residence on the 6 Flagstaff Road. The meeting between the two lasted for 15-20 minutes, officials said.
Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand.
Kalpna Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders’ rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal’s arrest, on Sunday.
Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government.
