Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa faces POCSO charge

New Delhi, March 15
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a 17-year-old’s complaint.
After the Sadashivanagar police registered the case under Section 8 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Karnataka Director General of Police Alok Mohan issued orders transferring it to the Crime Investigation Department for further investigation.
IPC Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and Section 8 (sexual assault of a minor) of the POCSO Act are cognisable, non-bailable offences. The IPC Section carries a rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or both.
POCSO provision carries a jail term of three years, which may extend to five years besides the fine.
Yediyurappa has denied the charges, saying he would fight them legally.
The complainant’s mother alleged that Yediyurappa sexually assaulted the child during a meeting at his residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, on February 2.
Yediyurappa said the woman had been trying to meet him but was not allowed inside his house.
“I heard that an FIR has been registered against me. I will do whatever has to be done legally but this also happens when one tries to help somebody,” the former CM said. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Some people say the woman is mentally sick.... Till the investigation is completed, we cannot say anything. We have to be extremely cautious in our statement because it pertains to a former CM. We need to make our statement carefully because a woman has lodged a complaint.”
