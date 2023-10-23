Former minister Rustam Singh resigns from BJP ahead of MP Assembly polls

Bhopal, October 23
Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Rustam Singh resigned from the party on Monday, ahead of the state Assembly polls scheduled next month.
In a letter addressed to state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Singh (78) said he is resigning from the BJP’s primary membership and all party positions.
He was not “not treated fairly” by the party, a source close to Singh claimed.
Rustam Singh’s son Rakesh Singh has been fielded by the Bahujan Samaj Party from Morena seat. Since then, there was speculation that Rustam Singh may leave the ruling BJP to campaign for his son in Morena.
An influential Gurjar leader from the Gwalior-Chambal region, Rustam Singh resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2003 and joined the BJP.
He was an MLA for two terms, from 2003-2008 and 2013-2018.
Rustam Singh served as a minister for two terms from 2003-2008 and 2015-2018.
Elections to the 230-member state Assembly are scheduled for November 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids, puts hostage number at 222
Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating G...
Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77
He was part of Indian cricket’s golden quartet of spinners w...
'Even bad Constitution turns out to be good if those running it are good': CJI Chandrachud quotes B R Ambedkar
CJI makes the observation during his keynote address at an i...
Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York
Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...
Wagh Bakri Tea Group scion Parag Desai dies after injury in freak mishap
Desai had suffered a head injury after being attacked by str...