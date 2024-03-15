Former Navy chief Admiral Ramdas passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 15
Former Indian Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas (retd) passed away in a military hospital here on Friday, defence sources said.
Ramdas, 90, served as navy chief between December 1990 and September 1993.
He passed away due to age-related issues, they said.
Ramdas is survived by wife Lalita Ramdas and three daughters.
