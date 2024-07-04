Former Railway minister Mukul Roy admitted to Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, July 4
Former Railway minister Mukul Roy was rushed to a city-based hospital after he fell down in the bathroom of his house and lost consciousness, an official of the medical establishment said on Thursday.
Roy who injured his head after he fell down in the bathroom on Wednesday evening is somewhat stable but critical as the hospital authorities have constituted a team of doctors to monitor him round the clock, he said.
The senior Trinamool Congress leader, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, also vomited before he lost consciousness, the official said.
“Necessary medical tests have been done and we are waiting for the reports to decide on the next course of treatment,” he told PTI.
Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy when contacted said, “Baba fell while going to the bathroom at home. He had a head injury. He vomited and fell unconscious. We took him to the hospital.”
Roy, who has been suffering from dementia, is one of the founding members of the Trinamool Congress.
He had joined the BJP in 2017 and had won from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls.
He, however, returned to the TMC afterwards.
