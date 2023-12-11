Former RSS mouthpiece editor dies after being run over by train

Chennai, December 11
Sundara Jothi, former editor of RSS Tamil magazine "Vijayabaratham" died after being run over by a train, the Saffron outfit said on Monday.
The 68-year old full-time worker, who was suffering from low vision and hearing loss was hit by an express train on December 10 evening near Chetpet railway station.
Sundara Jothi, affectionately addressed as ' Jothi Ji' by Sangh workers, helmed the RSS official organ published in Tamil for over a decade and also had performed administrative functions, a statement said.
A 'pracharak' for over four decades, he has held various positions in the organisation.
Amiable in nature, he was articulate and well-versed in Tamil and English.
The RSS state headquarters is located at Chetpet in the city.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September next year
Article 370 was a temporary provision, says CJI as Bench pro...
Challenging abrogation of Article 370: Timeline of developments in the case
Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for p...
Omar Abdullah expresses disappointment over SC verdict on Article 370
The Supreme Court, in its judgement on Monday, supports the ...
Amit Shah welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370
In a series of posts on X, Shah, the architect of the entire...
Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging expulsion from Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha Secretariat last Friday issued a notification ...