Former Telangana CM KCR successfully undergoes hip replacement surgery after fall

PTI

Hyderabad, December 8

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday successfully underwent operation of left Total Hip Replacement at a private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

The surgery was performed by a team of senior orthopaedic surgeons and other medical professionals at the Yashoda hospital here.

Rao “has undergone the planned operation of left Total Hip Replacement,” the hospital said in a health bulletin Friday night.

He has “tolerated the surgery well and was stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure,” it added.

The former CM has been shifted to the room after successfully completing the surgery and was recuperating, the bulletin said. He was receiving routine post operative care, including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication.

The plan for ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition would be designed based on assessment on Saturday, it said, adding that the usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks.

KCR’s son KT Ramarao said in a post on ‘X’ earlier in the day that Rao “needs to undergo a hip replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom”.

Rao (69), was taken to the Yashoda Hospitals at Somajiguda in the city after the fall at his Erravelli residence near here Thursday night.

On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have left hip fracture (Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture), the hospital said earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery for the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) founder while state chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed for best medical care to his predecessor.

PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ that he was “distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.” Health secretary S A M Rizvi visited the hospital earlier in the day on the directions of chief minister Reddy and enquired about Rao’s health.

The official informed the hospital management, on behalf of the CM, that best care should be provided to Rao during the course of his hospitalisation.

Rizvi later briefed the CM who directed him to continue to monitor the treatment of Rao and keep him updated.

KCR, who quit as chief minister on December 3 following his party’s defeat in the recent assembly elections, was staying at his farmhouse at Erravelli near here and had been meeting party leaders and common people.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders expressed concern over Rao’s injury and wished his speedy recovery.

