Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

New Delhi, May 16
Distinguished media leader and former member of The Tribune Trust Naresh Mohan passed away at a local hospital on Thursday morning.
He was 82.
Admitted to the hospital a few days ago, Mohan was in the intensive care unit and suffered multi-organ failure leading to his demise.
His last rites will be held at the Lodhi crematorium at 2 pm on Thursday.
Naresh Mohan served as executive president at Hindustan Times, president of the Indian Newspaper Society, Chairman at United News of India and a member of the Press Council of India.
