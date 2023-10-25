Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat injured in car accident

PTI

Haldwani, October 25

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat sustained minor injuries when his car collided with a divider in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.

According to information, the senior Congress leader along with some of his workers was going from Haldwani to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday night when the accident occurred, they added.

While trying to overtake a vehicle near the Bajpur railway crossing, the driver of Rawat's car lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the divider, the police said.

Rawat, who was sitting in the front seat, received minor injuries, they added.

Rawat on Wednesday took to X to share about the incident.

In a post in Hindi, the former chief minister said he suffered mild tremors when the car collided with the divider, following which he went to the hospital for a check-up and doctors said everything was fine and discharged him.

He added, "...There is no need to worry. My colleagues and I are fine."

