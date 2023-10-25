Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat injured in car accident

Haldwani, October 25
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat sustained minor injuries when his car collided with a divider in Udham Singh Nagar district, police said.
According to information, the senior Congress leader along with some of his workers was going from Haldwani to Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar on Tuesday night when the accident occurred, they added.
While trying to overtake a vehicle near the Bajpur railway crossing, the driver of Rawat's car lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the divider, the police said.
Rawat, who was sitting in the front seat, received minor injuries, they added.
Rawat on Wednesday took to X to share about the incident.
In a post in Hindi, the former chief minister said he suffered mild tremors when the car collided with the divider, following which he went to the hospital for a check-up and doctors said everything was fine and discharged him.
He added, "...There is no need to worry. My colleagues and I are fine."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...