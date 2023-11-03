Founder, HR head of NewsClick sent to jail till Dec 1

PTI

New Delhi, November 2

A Delhi court on Thursday sent NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its HR department head Amit Chakravarty to judicial custody till December 1 in a case lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Special judge Hardeep Kaur sent the accused to jail after they were produced before the court on the expiry of their custodial interrogation by the Delhi Police.