Four killed after car hits power pole in Ranchi

Ranchi, December 28
Four youths were killed after their car hit an electricity pole here on Thursday, police said.
The incident happened between Booty Chowk and Dumardaga around 1.30 am in the city's Sadar police station area, they said.
Sadar police station in-charge Laxmikant told PTI, "The car, which was possibly travelling at breakneck speed, hit an electric pole and then overturned. The impact was so strong that the pole broke into three pieces."
The youths, aged around 30 years, died on the spot. "They were rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where doctors declared them brought dead," he said.
All of them were residents of Ranchi's Bariatu Basti, he said.
The deceased were identified as Afroz Khan, Amir Khan, Vicky Khan and Raju. According to police Afroz owned a chowmin shop and they were going to drop one of them at Ormanjhi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Owing to dense fog, no flights arrive in Chandigarh till 11 am; 3 have delayed departure
The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight diverted to Delhi, ...
Canada police soon to arrest accused in Hardeep Nijjar killing case: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
I owe my career to him, says Sonu Sood as he condoles Vijayakanth’s death
Says 'Kallazgar', his first film ever, was a gift from the l...