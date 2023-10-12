Four killed as North East Express derails in Bihar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: At least four persons were killed as several coaches of North East Express on way from Delhi to Assam derailed in Bihar’s Buxar at 9.35 pm on Wednesday, said Buxar DM Anshul Agarwal. TNS

Girl flung before train by eve-teasers, loses limbs

Bareilly: A girl in UP’s Bareilly lost her limbs after she was thrown in front of a moving train by two youths when she protested against eve-teasing on Tuesday. The girl lost both her legs and a hand. IANS

China monitoring arrest of its national

New Delhi: Beijing is closely monitoring the arrest of its national in India for involvement in a money laundering case. Four industry executives, including Chinese national Guanwen Kuang, working for smartphone maker Vivo have been arrested. “China hopes that India would offer a fair and transparent environment for Chinese companies,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. TNS

NMC seeks report on medico’s suicide

New Delhi: Days after a postgraduate student from Tuticorin died by suicide at a private medical college in Kanyakumari, National Medical Commission on Wednesday directed the college to submit its report within 15 days. “By involving external agencies, we aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation,” the NMC said.

