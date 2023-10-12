Four killed as North East Express derails in Bihar

New Delhi: At least four persons were killed as several coaches of North East Express on way from Delhi to Assam derailed in Bihar’s Buxar at 9.35 pm on Wednesday, said Buxar DM Anshul Agarwal. TNS
Girl flung before train by eve-teasers, loses limbs
Bareilly: A girl in UP’s Bareilly lost her limbs after she was thrown in front of a moving train by two youths when she protested against eve-teasing on Tuesday. The girl lost both her legs and a hand. IANS
China monitoring arrest of its national
New Delhi: Beijing is closely monitoring the arrest of its national in India for involvement in a money laundering case. Four industry executives, including Chinese national Guanwen Kuang, working for smartphone maker Vivo have been arrested. “China hopes that India would offer a fair and transparent environment for Chinese companies,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. TNS
NMC seeks report on medico’s suicide
New Delhi: Days after a postgraduate student from Tuticorin died by suicide at a private medical college in Kanyakumari, National Medical Commission on Wednesday directed the college to submit its report within 15 days. “By involving external agencies, we aim to create an environment where students can focus on their education without fear or intimidation,” the NMC said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque
Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot
Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion
CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money