Four of Bishnoi gang nabbed for plotting attack on Salman

PTI

Mumbai, June 1

The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting an attack on actor Salman Khan, a development coming in the wake of the recent firing outside his Bandra home, a senior official said on Saturday.

The Navi Mumbai police had launched a probe last month after they received a tip about a conspiracy to target the actor at his farmhouse in the Panvel area, the official added.

The police said the four members were in touch with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi. The police said they had recced the farmhouse and places where Salman Khan “worked” at the behest of the Bishnoi brothers.

The Navi Mumbai police named 17 persons, including Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi, in their FIR.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Dhananjay Tapesingh, alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia, alias Nahvi, Vaspi Khan, alias Waseem Chikna, and Rizwan Khan, alias Javed Khan.

They have been booked under relevant sections, including 120-B (Conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Ahmedabad, while Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be in the US or Canada.

