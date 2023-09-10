France hails India's role in achieving consensus over joint communique

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, September 9

The Indian presidency wanted to see a language of consensus emerge, said French diplomatic sources.

Complimenting New Delhi for catalysing the breakthrough, they said, “India has assumed a kind of power and an ability to bring countries together. Not many countries are in a position to negotiate as India has done, i.e. to take on board comments from everyone, and work out a compromise proposal. This is something important."

Giving a step by step account of the language of the joint declaration, the sources said to achieve a language of consensus on a subject as divisive as Ukraine, G20 reaffirmed what was said in Bali by recalling the conversation at its previous summit

Meanwhile, in an unexpected development, top leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa (IBSA) met the US President Joe Biden on the margins of the G20 summit here on Saturday.

The three emerging countries have refused to be persuaded by the West to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

