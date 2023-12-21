France offers deal for 26 Rafale jets

ANI

New Delhi, December 20

In a significant development, France has submitted its response to India’s tender for buying 26 Rafale Marine jets for the Navy’s aircraft carriers — INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

The response to India’s letter of acceptance has been submitted by France in New Delhi, defence sources said.

A team of French government officials dealing with military sales to foreign countries had flown over from Paris to submit the response to Indian tender, they said.

