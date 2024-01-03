Fresh complaint against Mahua Moitra filed by Anant Dehadrai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, whose complaint against TMC MP Mahua Moitra led to her expulsion from Lok Sabha, has in a fresh complaint, accused her of engaging in “unlawful surveillance” on him through her connections in the West Bengal police.

In a letter dated December 29, addressed to CBI Director Praveen Sood and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dehadrai alleged that Moitra could be using his phone number to track his physical location.

Dehadrai, described by Moitra as her "jilted" ex-boyfriend, wrote that Moitra has a history of misusing her influence and connections with senior officers of the Bengal Police to obtain Call Detail Records (CDR) of private individuals.

Dehadrai, an advocate by profession, alleged that Moitra had previously tracked her "ex-boyfriend" Suhaan Mukerji in 2019, suspecting him of being in a relationship with a German lady.

Moitra, with the help of senior Bengal Police officers, had accessed the complete call records and history of Mukerji’s phone, including specific information about individuals in contact with Mukerji and the exact physical location of his phone, Dehadrai alleged.

Dehadrai stated that Moitra had made threats to him in the past. He also claimed that his car was being followed outside his residence in Delhi.

Moitra, who is facing cash-for-query allegations, was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the Ethics Committee adopted its report investigating the matter.

Jai Anant Dehadrai was also the complainant in the alleged case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Mahua Moitra #Trinamool Congress #West Bengal