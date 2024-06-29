 Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced in two days: Union Education Minister Pradhan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced in two days: Union Education Minister Pradhan

Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced in two days: Union Education Minister Pradhan

NEET-PG is among the exams cancelled last week as a pre-emptive measure amid raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive tests

Fresh date for NEET-PG to be announced in two days: Union Education Minister Pradhan

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 29

The new schedule for NEET-PG will be announced by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) within the next two days, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

NEET-PG is among the exams cancelled last week as a pre-emptive measure amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in competitive tests.

“The date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Post Graduate will be announced by the NBE in one or two days,” Pradhan told reporters in Panchkula on the sidelines of Haryana BJP’s extended state executive meeting.

The comments by Pradhan come a day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced revised dates for three exams which were cancelled.

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) which was cancelled a day after being conducted on June 18 after the education ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised, will now be conducted from August 21 to September 4.

Pradhan had said the question paper was leaked on darknet and circulated on Telegram app. The matter is being probed by the CBI.

The UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship, for appointment of assistant professors and admission to PhD courses.

In a shift from the earlier pattern, the exam was conducted in offline mode this year and on a single day. However, the rescheduled exam will be conducted according to the earlier pattern of Computer Based Test (CBT) spread across a fortnight.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC-NET, which was postponed as a preemptive measure amid the row over alleged irregularities in the conduct of exams, will now be held from July 25-July 27.

The CSIR UGC-NET is accepted for PhD admissions in Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), which was postponed hours before its scheduled commencement on June 12, will now be conducted on July 10.

The test is held for select central and state universities or institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges.

In the line of fire over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance examination NEET-UG and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had last week notified a panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through the NTA.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharmendra


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

2
Punjab Jalandhar West bypoll

Another row, BJP alleges Akali Dal candidate for Jalandhar West bypoll not Scheduled Caste

3
Ludhiana

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

4
Punjab

Tail-end farmers in south-western Punjab grapple with severe water shortage

5
Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

6
Punjab

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

7
Punjab

Patwaris stagger agitation plan against AAP after talks with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

9
Punjab

Now, beneficiaries in Punjab to get wheat, not ‘atta’

10
Punjab

4 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

Kejriwal was produced in court by CBI after end of his 3-day...

5 Army soldiers swept away in flash floods near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

5 tank-bound Army soldiers swept away while crossing river in Ladakh

The Army men were crossing the river in T-72 tank as part of...

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

After Delhi, part of canopy collapses at Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat’s Hirasar

On Thursday, part of fabric canopy at Jabalpur airport colla...

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Terminal 1 handles domestic flights, including those by Indi...

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks special category status or package for Bihar

JD(U) names Sanjay Jha working president, seeks 'special category' status for Bihar

The BJP ally also demanded stringent action against culprits...


Cities

View All

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

Armed bike-borne snatchers attack, rob food delivery boy

PRTC bus conductor injured in brawl with toll plaza officials

MC asks hotels, restaurants to install machines to convert waste into manure

Passengers complain of overcharging for bottled water by vendors in trains, on railway stations

Aspirants not allowed to take exam, Sikh leaders protest

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Chandigarh Administration puts demolition of furniture market on hold

Two kidnap private company employee from Chandigarh's Sector 53

Chandigarh travel agents told to submit documents

Every 2nd Aadhaar application rejected over wrong info: Chandigarh DC

Chandigarh: Chain of evidence incomplete, man walks free in drug case

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody in excise policy case

AAP holds protest near BJP's headquarters, demands Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's release

Delhi airport canopy collapse: Operations at Terminal 1 remain suspended, flights shifted to Terminals 2 and 3

Heavy rain likely in Delhi over next few days, India Meteorological Department issues orange alert

Vasant Vihar wall collapse: 3 bodies found, toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 8

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Punjab CM’s wife, sister go all out to woo voters in constituency

Teenager dies by suicide after parents 'stopped him from using mobile phone' in Punjab’s Jalandhar

AAP holds protest in Punjab’s Jalandhar against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Jalandhar West Bypoll: Know your candidates – A peep into their past

Nawanshahr: Video of 21-year-old woman drug addict goes viral

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Eight-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Ludhiana, PSPCL officials booked for negligence

Double whammy for Ludhiana family after son dies by suicide in Canada

Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project work nears completion in Ludhiana

Health Minister reiterates promise to make Ludhiana Civil Hospital ICU operational

Monsoon preparedness: Meeting with Army, NDRF officials held in Ludhiana

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

BJP leader flags ‘poor’ cleaning of drains; no need to fear: Admn

Punjabi University employee kingpin of snatchers’ gang

Admn holds meet over sewage issue

Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib civic body passes 16 resolutions