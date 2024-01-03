Fresh gunfight in Manipur; CM suspects foreign hand

PTI

Imphal/Churachandpur, Jan 2

A fresh gunfight broke out on Tuesday morning between security forces and suspected militants at Moreh town in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said.

Terrorists using sophisticated weapons Foreign mercenaries from Myanmar are likely to have been involved in the attacks on security forces...terrorists are using sophisticated weapons and the government is countering them. N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

The gun battle started in Chavangphai area, around 107 km from the state capital Imphal this morning, after two persons, during a search operation, were picked up for allegedly being involved in an attack on police personnel a day before, a senior officer said, adding that local women tried to secure the release of the two persons.

Security personnel retaliated after suspected militants opened fire at them, he said. “The gunfight is still going on,” the officer said.

Four police personnel and a Border Security Force constable, who were injured during a gunfight between militants and security personnel on Monday, were airlifted from Moreh town to the state capital for better treatment, another officer said.

The injured personnel are now being treated at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, an official of the hospital said.

Moreh town near the India-Myanmar border has been witnessing gunfights between security forces and militants since December 30 last year.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday claimed that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar are likely to have been involved in the attacks on security forces in Moreh town.

Singh, after visiting the injured security personnel who are undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here, said terrorists were “using sophisticated weapons” and the government is countering them.

