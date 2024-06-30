Fresh NEET-PG date will be out by July 2: Pradhan

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, June 29

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will announce the revised dates of NEET-PG examinations by Tuesday. He held a press conference in Panchkula on the sidelines of Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with party leaders in the state when he said the government is also open to hold discussion on the matter.

Pradhan said the matter of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance test-Post Graduate (NEET-PG) examinations has already been addressed by President Droupadi Murmu in the joint sitting of the Parliament. He said, “The President has herself expressed her stand on the NEET-PG exam and stated that no lapses will be tolerated in relation to paper leaks.”

The NBE had postponed the NEET-PG on June 22, a few hours before the exam was scheduled to be held on June 23.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amit Shah #Dharmendra #Panchkula