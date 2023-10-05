Fresh violence erupts in Manipur’s Imphal, 2 houses torched

Imphal, October 5
Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Imphal West district where at least two houses were set on fire and several rounds of bullets were fired, police said on Thursday.
The incident happened in New Keithelmanbi in Patsoi police station area around 10 pm on Wednesday, they said.
After the attack, the accused fled the spot, triggering tension in the area, they added.
Security forces and fire services personnel brought the blaze under control, police said.
A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further, they said.
Additional security has been deployed and the situation is under control, police said.
More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.
Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals—Nagas and Kukis—constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann
The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...
Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab
The development comes following the resignation of senior la...
All troops in Sikkim, barring 22 missing in flash flood, are safe: Defence Ministry assures families
The family members of the 22 missing troops have been contac...
British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack
Metropolitan Police say the man has been released on bail pe...
NewsClick Row: Prosecution opposes plea for copy of FIR
Special Public Prosecutor says the accused have to follow 's...