Friction in BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, March 19
Friction seems to have emerged over seat-sharing in the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. Though the JD(S) is said to have been promised three seats, the BJP is likely to offer only two seats to the regional party.
Ranks within the JD(S) leaders are also upset over not being invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.
The BJP has fielded Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, as the BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural constituency.
JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy questioned why he should go into alliance for two seats. “Our party leaders were unhappy over the delay in announcing candidates. I have not asked for seven seats but only three to four seats which I am confident that the BJP would give. Why should I get into an alliance for only two seats?” he said.
Kumaraswamy also said that the party would easily win from Hassan and Mandya if they went alone for the Lok Sabha poll. He said that the party would like to contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar constituencies.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that he spoke to Gowda and Kumaraswamy and was confident that things would be set right.
Rift over seats
I have not asked for seven seats but only three or four seats which I am confident that the BJP would give. Why should I get into an alliance for only two seats? — HD Kumaraswamy, JD(S) state president
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...