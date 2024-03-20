Friction in BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 19

Friction seems to have emerged over seat-sharing in the BJP-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. Though the JD(S) is said to have been promised three seats, the BJP is likely to offer only two seats to the regional party.

Ranks within the JD(S) leaders are also upset over not being invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.

The BJP has fielded Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, as the BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural constituency.

JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy questioned why he should go into alliance for two seats. “Our party leaders were unhappy over the delay in announcing candidates. I have not asked for seven seats but only three to four seats which I am confident that the BJP would give. Why should I get into an alliance for only two seats?” he said.

Kumaraswamy also said that the party would easily win from Hassan and Mandya if they went alone for the Lok Sabha poll. He said that the party would like to contest from Hassan, Mandya and Kolar constituencies.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said that he spoke to Gowda and Kumaraswamy and was confident that things would be set right.

