Friend of Union minister's son shot dead at their Lucknow house

IANS

Lucknow, September 1

Vinay Srivastava, a friend of the son of a Union minister, was shot dead in the minister's house on Friday.

The incident took place in the morning at Begaria village in Thakurganj area in Lucknow and the police were informed after the neighbours heard gun shots.

The licensed pistol of the minister's son has been found on the spot.

A team of forensic experts and senior police officials were present on the spot. Four people had been detained for questioning.

Further details are awaited.