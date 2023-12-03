 From ABVP member to Congress’ Telangana CM contender, Revanth Reddy’s journey has weathered turbulent tides : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • From ABVP member to Congress’ Telangana CM contender, Revanth Reddy’s journey has weathered turbulent tides

From ABVP member to Congress’ Telangana CM contender, Revanth Reddy’s journey has weathered turbulent tides

A fierce critic of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, Telangana Congress chief, is often the target of virulent political attacks by the BRS and the AIMIM

From ABVP member to Congress’ Telangana CM contender, Revanth Reddy’s journey has weathered turbulent tides

Congress Telangana president A Revanth Reddy greets party workers and supporters celebrating the party's lead during counting of votes for Telangana Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, on Sunday, December 3, 2023. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, December 3

Anumula Revanth Reddy, whose political trajectory has surged from student activism with the ABVP to a brief period of incarceration amid allegations of bribery, now finds himself on the brink of a potential chief ministership.

The 56-year-old Congress leader is known among fellow politicians, partymen and people for his never-say-die attitude.

A fierce critic of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy, the Telangana Congress chief, is often the target of virulent political attacks by the BRS and the AIMIM.

The BRS leaders attack him for changing parties, with regard to the 2015 ‘cash for vote’ case in which he was arrested and for allegedly being the “agent of” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi targets him over his ABVP background.

Reddy, who was briefly in BRS (then TRS) was first elected to a political office in 2006 when he was successful in a Zilla Parishad election. He was elected as a Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member then as an independent.

He was elected to the legislative council in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2007 as an independent.

Reddy had joined the TDP and became a confidante of party chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Reddy, a graduate in arts, was elected to the Legislative Assembly on a TDP ticket in 2009 and later in 2014 when Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh.

He faced the biggest challenge of his political life in 2015 when he was allegedly caught on camera trying to bribe a nominated MLA to vote in favour of the TDP in a legislative council election.

He was sent to a jail in Hyderabad but was released after he secured bail.

Revanth Reddy lost the 2018 Assembly poll to the BRS candidate and remained in political wilderness for a while.

He quit the TDP and joined the Congress in 2017-18 in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Reddy was elected to the Lok Sabha in the 2019 elections from Malkajgiri here, described as a ‘mini-India’ in view of the presence of people from all over the country in the constituency.

Reddy was appointed the PCC president in 2021 in spite of being a junior in the Congress. This has led to a heartburn among many seniors in the state Congress unit.

He had the unenviable task of reviving the fortunes of the Congress amid challenging circumstances and succeeded in bringing together the party leaders.

The ruling BRS was at the pinnacle of its power and glory after a resounding victory in the 2018 Assembly polls and 12 Congress MLAs joining the ruling party in 2019.

The Congress continued to face setbacks as the BJP scored major wins in the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during 2020 and 2021 after Bandi Sanjay Kumar took over the reins of the BJP in Telangana.

Undaunted, Reddy continued to lead the party in the face of stiff challenges and the Congress in Telangana saw a change in its fortunes after the Karnataka elections in May this year.

After the momentum generated following the Karnataka win, the graph of Congress rose further in Telangana in view of a perception among people and political circles about an alleged tacit understanding between the BRS and the BJP, especially with regard to allegations against MLC and CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

Reddy, a football lover, who is considered to be close to Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, could well become the chief minister in view of the Congress coming out on top in the Assembly polls.

#Congress #Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

2
Punjab

Realtor Jeeta Maur’s meteoric rise under lens

3
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

4
Rajasthan

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress

5
Punjab

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Govt turns down CBI plea to probe two IAS officers

6
India

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

7
India Assembly polls

Results in 4 states on Dec 3 as BJP, Congress face crucial electoral test ahead of General Election

8
India

Once court concludes accused is entitled to bail, it can't be for limited period: Supreme Court

9
India

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

10
Punjab

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Election Early Leads LIVE: Tight race In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana

Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP set to form govt in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh; Congress to bag Telangana

While the saffron party retained Madhya Pradesh with a proje...

MP Election Results LIVE: Counting begins; BJP, Congress all set for mega semis ahead of 2024 polls

Madhya Pradesh Election Results LIVE: BJP retains power with landslide victory in Hindi heartland

BJP leading in 149 of 230 seats, Congress in 59

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins for 199 seats

Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP cruising to victory over Congress

Saffron party wins 30 seats, ahead in 84

Counting of votes underway in Chhattisgarh assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: BJP takes comfortable lead over Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress

Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...

Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results

Special thanks to mothers, daughters, sisters, youth; this is a vote for developed India: PM Modi on Assembly poll results

Prime Minister thanks people of Telangana, saying BJP bond w...


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

3 of Manipur family assaulted in Delhi

Teams formed to cage leopard spotted in Delhi’s Sainik Farm, residents asked to stay indoors

Smog engulfs Capital, 18 flights diverted

L-G launches drive for urbanised villages

Tihar authorities serve termination notices on 50

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

City lacks disabled-friendly facilities

Man dies, pillion rider hurt in road accident

Power plant's emission levels found within prescribed limits

World AIDS Day: Stress laid on importance of diagnosis, treatment

Rs 1.25L robbery cracked, 2 held with weapon

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

16% paddy area put on fire, straw from 84% managed scientifically

2 members of thieves’ gang arrested; 10 vehicles seized

Three women nabbed for seeking loan against fake gold jewellery

Shiv Mandir, Ishar Nagar roads show signs of damage post-recarpeting

Bajwa slams state govt for ‘wasting’ taxpayers’ money

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB