From ‘jai samvidhan’ to ‘jai inquilab’, MPs raise slogans at swearing-in

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 25

All regional MP’s from Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, except Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, were administered the oath at the Lok Sabha today.

7 yet to take oath As many as 534 members took oath on Monday and Tuesday with seven yet to complete the process. The seven MPs who are yet to take oath include Shatrughan Sinha, Deepak Adhikari and Sheikh Nurul Islam (all TMC), Afzal Ansari (SP) and Independents Amritpal Singh and Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid. Singh and Rashid are currently in jail.

As many as 534 members took oath on Monday and Tuesday with seven yet to complete the process. A total of 12 MPs from Punjab took oath in Punjabi. Two AAP MPs — Malvinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer — ended their oath with ‘jai inquilab’.

Independent MP from Faridkot Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was also administered the oath. As he walked up to take the oath, Indira Gandhi’s grandson Rahul Gandhi was not in the House. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took oath as an MP from Raebareli with a copy of the Constitution in his hand

Among others who took the oath were Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, GS Aujla, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Dr Amar Singh, Sher Singh Ghubaya, Dr Dharamvir Gandhi (all of Congress); Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Akali Dal) and Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal (AAP)

The name of MP-elect Amritpal Singh, detained under the National Security Act was called out for oath taking after GS Aujla. The ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit chief had written to the Punjab Government on June 11 seeking temporary release from Assam jail to take oath as an MP.

Amritpal Singh is among the seven MPs who have not taken oath in the two-day session, the first of the 18th Lok Sabha. Among those who have not taken oath during the session are Pro tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, Shashi Tharoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Afzal Ansari, Nurul Islam, Deepak Adhikari and Engineer Rashid.

Engineer Rashid, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramulla is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Opposition members chanted “Manipur, Manipur” in chorus while Congress MPs from the violence-hit Northeastern state took their oaths.

AIMIM leader Owaisi hailed his state Telangana and expressed his solidarity with the conflict-hit Palestine.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Rajasthan #Uttarakhand