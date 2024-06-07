From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 7

The NDA allies on Friday showered generous praises on Narendra Modi while endorsing him as prime minister with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, hailing “Modi’s dedicated leadership which has transformed India into a global powerhouse”.

All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and NDA alliance with JDU chief Nitish Kumar’s famous for his desertions publicly stating that he will stay with NDA all the way.

“We will stay with you. We will all stay with you and listen to you...PM has served for ten years. After these five years those who have won here and there will all lose and will have no scope of winning again,” said Nitish adding that Bihar was sure to get something.

Earlier Naidu hailed Modi saying “the country is fortunate to have the right leader at the right time”.

“For three months PM took no rest. He worked with the same zeal, same energy, day and night and because of his leadership we won 95 per cent seats in Andhra Pradesh. I proudly propose the name of Modi ji for PM on NDA’s behalf,” said Naidu, adding that the alliance had won historic elections.

Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena called his alliance with BJP “fevicol ka mazboot jod” which will never break and LJP leader Chirag Paswan addressed Modi as “my PM”.

Anupriya Patel of the Apna Dal while lauding Modi’s leadership said he lived in the hearts of 140 crore Indians.

Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, who was instrumental in bringing Naidu and BJP back together on the Lok Sabha poll eve, recalled Naidu saying in 2014 that Modi would remain PM for 15 years.

“That is happening,” Kalyan said hailing Modi for instilling people with patriotism and energy.

Kalyan credited Modi for NDA’s Andhra sweep and said “this happened because of you”.

