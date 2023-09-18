 FSSAI begins pan-India milk and milk products' survey, to submit report by December : The Tribune India

  • India
  • FSSAI begins pan-India milk and milk products' survey, to submit report by December

FSSAI begins pan-India milk and milk products' survey, to submit report by December

The regulator has conducted five surveys on milk and milk items since 2011

FSSAI begins pan-India milk and milk products' survey, to submit report by December

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Kolkata, September 18

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has started a nationwide surveillance study on milk and milk products this month, in a bid to curb adulteration of such items, an official of the country’s apex food regulator said on Monday.

The exercise will continue till October, and the regulator is expected to submit its report to the health ministry by December, FSSAI Advisor (Quality Assurance) Satyen K Panda said.

“The surveillance survey will cover 766 districts across the country and over 10,000 samples will be collected during the exercise. Two agencies have been engaged for the purpose,” he told PTI.

Quality Council of India, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the National Dairy Development Board will conduct the survey for FSSAI, Panda said.

“The scope for the survey includes milk, khoya, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream. The test parameters are adulterants, normal quality and compositional parameters, contaminants, antibiotic residues and microbiological indicators,” he said.

The rationale behind choosing milk is its indispensable role in food culture either as a fresh fluid or as a processed dairy product, he said.

“We are hopeful of submitting a report on the findings of the survey to the health ministry by December,” Panda said.

One of the objectives of the study is to devise corrective action strategies, the official said.

The regulator has conducted five surveys on milk and milk items since 2011.

FSSAI had, in 2022, conducted a milk survey in 12 states, including 10 where the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was prevalent.

It also undertook the Pan-India Milk Products Survey, 2020, to understand the true picture of the safety and quality of milk products being sold in the market during festivals.

In all, 2,801 milk product samples from organised and unorganised sectors were collected from 542 districts across the country for the 2020 study.

These products were tested for all the quality and safety parameters, including pesticide residues, heavy metals, crop contaminants, melamine and microbiological parameters.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Army soldier abducted, killed in Manipur; 10-year-old son lone eyewitness to crime

2
Punjab

Mix of old and new guards as BJP revamps Punjab unit; see full list

3
Sports

Siraj swings a 'Six': Pacer's dream spell sets up India's 10-wicket Asia Cup triumph over Sri Lanka

4
Himachal

Jalandhar man drowns while bathing near Bhagsu Nag waterfall in Himachal’s Dharamsala

5
Punjab

'Outsiders' dominate Punjab BJP core panel

6
India

UP girl falls off bicycle as 2 men pull her dupatta, dies as biker runs over her

7
Trending

Netizens react with funny memes after India win 8th Asia Cup title

8
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar announces Rs 50,000 for industrial workers’ daughters to buy electric two-wheelers

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

10
India

Akbar, Shivaji, Maharaja Ranjit Singh: New Parliament celebrates heroes of Indian democracy

Don't Miss

View All
Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Top News

Parliament Special Session: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am

PM Modi recalls vision of Nehru, Shastri, Vajpayee; reminds House of cash-for-vote scam in Manmohan era

PM asks Opposition to keep 'rona-dhona' aside as MPs gather ...

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish

'Ready for early election', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on possibility of LS polls being advanced

The CM said this in Patna while reacting to the statement of...

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court relieves SIT in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Says it has already completed its probe and submitted a char...

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

University witnesses low student turnout

Shortage of RTOs leaves vehicle owners harried

Shortage of RTOs in Punjab leaves vehicle owners harried

Transport Department yet to appoint 23 RTOs


Cities

View All

10% rebate helps civic body collect ~14 cr property tax

10% rebate helps civic body collect Rs 14 cr property tax

India-Middle East-EU corridor can fuel growth: Experts

Local iron & steel industry losing shine

Potholes, choked sewers plague Ward No. 11

Manjinder Singh Sirsa to push for passport-free Kartarpur Sahib visit

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

25-yr-old killed over old enmity

Cotton sells above MSP, Punjab farmers upbeat

Shelve Capitol Complex projects: UNESCO panel

Shelve Capitol Complex projects, UNESCO panel tells Chandigarh Administration

A first: PPP projects for vacant properties of Chandigarh civic body

Missing cab driver found dead near Rajpura

Two Panchkula clubs to lose liquor licence

Two arrested for human trafficking, girl rescued

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

PM Modi inaugurates Metro’s Airport Line extension

Delhi High Court upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant’s candidature for uploading wrong photo

RML Hospital opens India’s first OPD for transgenders

CBI arrests BRIL head’s secretary, six others in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Nigerian running drug syndicate in Delhi arrested

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Jalandhar: 2 months on, no end to sufferings of flood-hit

Youth Congress observes PM’s birthday as ‘unemployment day’

Jalandhar youth washed away in Bhagsu waterfall in Dharamsala

Mayor, councillors miffed over being ignored in car rally

Non-payment of arrears: Kapurthala DC forms price fixation panel

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Ludhiana: Road accidents claimed 249 lives in eight months

Patient’s death: We achieved more benchmarks than specified, claims SMO Dr Mandeep Sidhu

Man gets life term in murder case

3 youths came to supply drugs caught by villagers

Youth booked for abducting, raping minor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Heavy security at Punjabi University as students protest demanding case against professor

Punjabi university students to hold protest today

Jai Inder state president of BJP Mahila Morcha

District receives 34-mm rainfall

Man collides with stray cattle, dies