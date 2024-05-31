Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau's associate detained in US: Officials

PTI

New Delhi, May 31

An alleged associate of fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau is understood to have been detained by agencies in the United States, officials said on Friday.

The agencies are trying to ascertain the identity of the detained man before any move for his return to India is initiated, they added.

It is suspected that Sahil Kumar, who allegedly runs an extortion racket with Bhau from abroad and is wanted by the Haryana Police in a number of cases, has been detained by the US authorities, the officials said.

Once the identity of the detained man is established, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as Interpol India, will coordinate with the US authorities to seek his return, which would be possible after an order from the courts of that country, they said.

Kumar is facing an Interpol Red Notice that requests the law-enforcement agencies of all the 196 member countries to detain a fugitive if spotted in their jurisdiction. The information is then passed on to the member country that had sought the issuance of the notice.

This process is followed by a move to get the accused extradited or deported after the legal formalities.

Kumar allegedly used passports with a fake identity and address to flee India.

Cases related to extortion and threats are registered in Haryana against Kumar and Bhau, the officials said.

