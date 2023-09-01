G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, August 31

A multi-system security apparatus has been established to secure the airspace over the national capital when the top leadership of the G20 countries descends on New Delhi for the summit on September 9-10. Indian Air Force (IAF) will deploy fighter jets, drones, counter drone systems, air defence missiles and airborne surveillance platforms to secure the airspace over the national capital.

The security cover will be on a larger scale than the one done for Republic Day parade, an official said. The IAF has identified three-types of threats — slow-moving small drones launched locally; missiles and even planes like the one used in 9/11 attacks.

To tackle these threats, the IAF will have a graded process. The first step are radars and airborne sensors that will pick up the ‘airborne threat’; second is to conclusively identify what is the object; third the command-and-control mechanism at the ‘operations directive centre’ will decide what could be the best weapon to tackle the threat.

The IAF fast speed networks and nodes will do the graded process of assessment in real time. The IAF will be keeping its assets on high alert and this includes the Rafale, MiG 29, Mirage 2000 and Sukhoi 30 MKI jets.

A clutch of these planes will be constantly on what is a “combat air patrol” when jets are airborne and carry weapons needed to bring down a threat. Just like Republic Day, teams of jet pilots will be on ‘runway readiness’ at key bases like Ambala, Gwalior, Sirsa, Adampur, Halwara and Bareilly.

