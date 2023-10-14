G20 adopts crypto roadmap, to reach out to other nations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 13

The Finance Ministers of the G20 nations have called for swift and coordinated implementation of the G20 roadmap to deal with the issues related to the crypto assets.

Meeting in Morocco for the fourth and last time under India’s presidency, the G20 Finance Ministers and Governors of Central Banks also called for an outreach to nations outside the bloc to achieve global consensus on the issue. They also sought global coordination, cooperation and information-sharing.

“The G20 roadmap on crypto assets is a detailed and action-oriented roadmap that will help coordinate global policy as well as develop mitigating strategies and regulations on such assets while also taking into consideration the specific implications on emerging markets and developing economies,” they said.

With regard to strengthening Multilateral Development Banks, the communique said the ministers committed themselves to pursuing ambitious efforts to evolve and strengthen the banks to address the global challenges of the 21st century with a continued focus on responding to the development needs of low and middle-income countries.

The G20 Finance Ministers agreed to continue implementation of the G20 roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments.

