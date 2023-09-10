G20 condemns terror, intolerance in name of religion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

The G20 summit declaration on Saturday condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief.

Terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the G20 said, adding “we strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets”.

All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation. “Effective counterterrorism measures, support for the victims of terrorism and the protection of human rights are not conflicting goals,” the G20 asserted. A holistic approach on the basis of international law can effectively counter terrorism.

It called for effectiveness of international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations, movement and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support.

