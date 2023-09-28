G20 delivered solid outcomes, says Mishra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Pramod Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary to PM, today reviewed the follow-up on the outcome of G-20 Leaders’ Summit at a high-level meeting of G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. Mishra said the summit was not a one-time affair and Indian presidency had delivered solid outcomes which were being followed up and monitored closely.

All concerned ministries leading various working groups were being tasked to implement their sector-specific outcomes, he said, adding that a high-level monitoring group was also being set up.

Mishra asked the officials to prepare for the G-20 Virtual Summit which was announced by the Prime Minister earlier. Mishra directed all ministries to focus on deliverables.

