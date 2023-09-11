G20: In era of conflict, peace prayer at Raj Ghat

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 10

Leaders of G20 nations on Sunday offered a prayer for peace in these conflict-ridden times as they gathered at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat here on the concluding day of the summit.

US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, among others, were received by PM Modi at the memorial, against the backdrop of a replica of Bapu Kuti, which Mahatma Gandhi made home from 1936 until his death in 1948. Bapu Kuti, in Wardha’s Sevagram, mirrors Mahatma Gandhi’s frugal lifestyle and his philosophy of oneness with nature, a message G20 also gave by way of the Delhi Declaration with special focus on climate action.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and World Bank president Ajay Banga joined the prayers.

After being received by the PM, most leaders were seen walking barefoot to place a wreath at the memorial site of Mahatma Gandhi. Favourite devotional songs of the apostle of non-violence played in the backdrop as leaders took a solemn break from hectic negotiations.

PM Modi later posted on X, “At the iconic Raj Ghat the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi — the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.”

EU Commission president Leyen also posted, “Today we gather in Raj Ghat... eternal flame burns bright even in the darkest of times symbolising that peace and justice... must prevail in the world.”

Khadi stole for all dignitaries

At Raj Ghat, PM Modi greeted the world leaders with a khadi ‘angavastram’ (stole) to signify Mahatma Gandhi’s focus on self-reliance and simplicity

At the memorial complex, a black marble platform was raised to mark the location of Father of the Nation’s last rites on January 31, 1948

