New Delhi, September 10
G20 leaders, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN Secretary General António Guterres, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat here on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat.
Modi welcomed the dignitaries with an 'angvastram' or stole with an image of Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat, which was his home from 1917 to 1930 and served as one of the main centres of India's freedom struggle, in the backdrop.
The prime minister was seen explaining to the leaders the significance of the ashram.
The G20 leaders paid tributes to Gandhi by laying wreaths at his samadhi.
While some leaders, including Modi and Sunak, walked barefoot, others were seen wearing white footwear provided to the visitors at Rajghat.
Rajghat, a place where silence speaks volumes and unity blossoms at its core!— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2023
The G20 Heads of Delegations gathered at Rajghat today to pay a solemn tribute to Bapu.
The ideals of Mahatma Gandhi harmonize us as a global community. pic.twitter.com/LgK7V3Hbau
#England #G20 #Joe Biden #Mahatma Gandhi #Narendra Modi #Rishi Sunak #United States of America USA
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
300 meetings helped clinch New Delhi Consensus at G20: India’s G20 Sherpa
West says reached consensus to maintain relevance of G20, ‘R...
Russia says G20 Declaration 'balanced' as summit moves to final day
The group adopted a consensus declaration in New Delhi that ...
G20 leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and UN...
British PM Sunak, wife Akshata perform ‘puja’ at Akshardham temple in New Delhi
The couple accorded a traditional welcome at the temple
Konark to Nalanda: India's architectural heritage takes centre stage at G20 Summit
Iconic art objects in physical and digital forms have been d...