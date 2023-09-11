G20: Members pledge digital tech push to agri sector

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 10

The New Delhi Declaration at the G20 summit yesterday welcomed the G20 framework for systems of digital public infrastructure (DPI) — a voluntary framework for development and governance.

“We commit to promoting responsible, sustainable and inclusive use of digital technology by farmers and an ecosystem of agri-tech startups and MSMEs,” the declaration said. It added the G20 welcomed India’s plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository.

It noted that technology could enable rapid transformations for bridging the existing digital divides and accelerate progress for sustainable development. DPI is an evolving concept and can be built on open standards and specifications to enable service delivery.

The G20 members noted that enabling an inclusive, open, fair, non-discriminatory and secure digital economy is increasingly important for all.

Bat for inclusive, secure ecosystem

It welcomed the Global Initiative on Digital Health within a WHO-managed framework

Aim is to build a comprehensive digital health ecosystem

