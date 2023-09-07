G20: Must stand against 'might is right' culture, says PM Modi ahead of summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his domestic policy of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas’ was the government’s guiding principle in global relations as well and asked the world to strongly stand against the might is right culture in times of growing pressure on natural resources. In an interview to business portal Moneycontrol on the eve of the G20 summit, he warned against irresponsible financial policies and renewed his call for reformed multilateralism.

“Institutions that cannot reform with time… end up as irrelevant debating clubs. Further, when it is seen that such institutions cannot act against those who violate global rules-based order or worse and get hijacked by such entities, these risk losing credibility...,” the PM said.

Pointing to India’s G20 presidency that he calls ‘People’s Presidency’, the PM said historically there was a certain reluctance to think beyond Delhi, particularly Vigyan Bhavan, for hosting national and international events. “….by the end of our G20 presidency, over 1.5 crore individuals in our country have been involved in these programmes or have been exposed to related aspects,” he said on India’s initiative to democratise the conference.

He also spoke of growing optimism among global leaders about India. Amid India’s advocacy of a multipolar world, he said in times of growing pressure on natural resources and infrastructure, “it is vital that the world strongly stands against the ‘might is right’ culture”.

Among India’s G20 priorities, the PM listed emphasis on addressing debt crisis in low and middle income countries.

Need prudent policies There is a need to be alert against financially irresponsible policies. Such policies destroy not only the economy, but also society. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#G20 #Narendra Modi