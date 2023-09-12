G20 spend 4 times the original budget: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

The Congress on Monday said the BJP-led government has spent Rs 4,100 crore for the G20 summit, over four times the original budget for the event of Rs 990 crore.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, governments the world over have curtailed their spending on public events. Indonesia spent less than 10 per cent of India’s expenditure — a measly Rs 364 crore for the Bali Summit”, KC Venugopal, general secretary (organisation), Congress said in a post on X.

Now focus on issues Now that the G20 summit is over, the govt should turn its attention to domestic issues such as inflation, unemployment and Manipur violence. —Mallikarjun Kharge, CongressPresident

“This government that cannot ensure cheap LPG or petrol/diesel, refuses to compensate farmers who faced crop destruction, does not release adequate funds for restoration of flood-devastated Himachal Pradesh, has over shot the budget for this image-building exercise”, he added.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also raised questions over the expenditure made in organising the G20 summit.

Gokhale claimed India spent seven times what Germany spent in organising the summit in Hamburg in 2017. “For Modi’s PR for 2024 elections, we have spent a shocking Rs 3,500 crore extra,” he said.

