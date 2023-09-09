 G20 Summit: As India eyes seat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for urgent UNSC reforms : The Tribune India

  • India
  • G20 Summit: As India eyes seat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for urgent UNSC reforms

G20 Summit: As India eyes seat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for urgent UNSC reforms

Says it’s for member states to decide which new nation to induct

G20 Summit: As India eyes seat, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for urgent UNSC reforms

PM Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: PMO



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 8

Batting for urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today said there was a need for effective international institutions rooted in 21st century realities and based on the UN Charter and international law. “The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair. It requires deep, structural reforms. The same can be said of the UNSC,” he said.

Global bodies must truly represent today’s realities

I have been advocating bold steps to make global institutions truly universal and representative of today’s realities. Reforms must be responsive to needs of developing economies... have no time to lose. Antonio Guterres, UN Chief

Speaking here on the eve of the G20 summit, Guterres said he had been advocating bold steps to make global institutions truly universal and representative of today’s realities. He said the world was in a difficult moment of transition. “The future is multipolar, but our multilateral institutions reflect a bygone age,” he said. The UNSC has five permanent members — the US, UK, France, Russia and China. India has been claiming a seat in the coveted club.

Asked by the media if time-line was needed for having these reforms, Guterres said, “Yes, there is a need, and it is urgent. The existential nature of challenges means we should not waste time.”

He refused to comment if India would get a seat. “It is for the member states to decide which country gets a seat.... Divisions are growing, tensions are flaring up and trust is eroding, which together raise the spectre of fragmentation, and ultimately confrontation,” he said. The G20 leaders must show leadership in two priority areas — climate change and sustainable development goals (SDG). Earlier, Guterres said he hoped India’s G20 presidency would help lead to the kind of transformative change “our world so desperately needs”.

The UN chief said the climate crisis was spiralling out of control. “Together, G20 countries are responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions. Half-measures will not prevent full climate breakdown. I have put forward a ‘climate solidarity pact’. In it, big emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions and wealthier countries support the emerging economies to achieve this,” said Guterres.

#Antonio Guterres #G20

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

2
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

3
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

4
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

5
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

6
India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

7
Trending

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

8
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

10
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab’s Fazilka

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K’s Poonch

BSF jawan reported missing near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The constable, hailing from Bihar, was on general duty at th...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected