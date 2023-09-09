G20 Summit: 'Bharat' in official documents at summit venue

New Delhi, September 8
The first glimpses of the government using the name “Bharat” instead of “India” to designate officials tasked with G20 summit duties were available at the venue’s International Media Centre on Friday.
Officials carried passes marked “Bharat-Official” to designate them as part of the government delegation handling responsibilities at the main Bharat Mandapam complex, which will host 41 global leaders starting Saturday and International Media Centre located nearby at the same venue. Mirror images of car parking stickers issued to government officials also bore the name “Bharat”, further indicating that a change of country’s name from India to Bharat could well be in the offing in the upcoming special session of Parliament.
The latest evidence on printing of “Bharat” on official documents follows “President of Bharat” Murmu’s dinner invites to G20 leaders and description “PM of Bharat” in Modi’s document for ASEAN visit to Indonesia.
