G20 SUMMIT INDIA'S PRESIDENCY: World all praise for 'decisive leadership'

Under India’s leadership, we have demonstrated that we can come together, that too at a time when it really matters. — Rishi Sunak, UK PM

We are all praise for India for its role in getting the AU admitted in the G20. — Cyril Ramaphosa, South African President

Under its G20 presidency, India sent across the message of peace and unity to the world. — E Macron, French Prez

People will remember us for what we accomplish… India and PM Modi’s initiative on ‘one future’ is very important. — Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme upholds the value of all lives and the importance of working together for a better future. — Sheikh Hasina, B’desh PM

The summit delivered the harshest international rebuke yet of Putin’s war on Ukraine. — Anthony Albanese, Oz PM

Congratulations PM Narendra Modi on presiding over such a successful @g20org. India’s message of ‘one earth, one family, one future’ resonated strongly across the globe. — Gita Gopinath, IMF Deputy MD

I compliment India and its leadership as also all G20 leaders for making sure that such a terrific declaration was achieved. — Ajay Banga, World Bank chief

‘Proud Hindu’: Sunak visits Akshardham

UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy offered prayers at Akshardham Temple in Delhi. Akshata was seen in a ‘salwar kurta’. “I am hugely proud of my Indian roots and my connections to India... being a proud Hindu means I will always have a connection to India and the people of India,” Sunak said. The couple spent 45 minutes at the iconic temple, offering prayers and learning about its architecture and history.

Rig Veda, Mona Lisa in ‘culture corridor’

Certified original copies of the US’ Charters of Freedom, a ‘Fahua’-lid jar from China and Panini’s grammar treatise ‘Ashtadhyayi’ from India are among the historic items displayed at Bharat Mandapam’s ‘Culture Corridor’. Manuscripts of Rig Veda, a rare copy of Magna Carta (UK) and an anamorphic digital image of Mona Lisa were among other artefacts exhibited.

Plantation saplings sourced from 17 nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led G20 leaders in a symbolic tree plantation ceremony at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre to mark the grouping's two-day summit. The saplings were of native plants sourced from 17 countries, including 10 G20 nations.

Rich musical feast at Prez dinner

An ensemble of musicians, some of whom played sursingar, mohan veena, dilruba and other rare instruments, regaled G20 leaders during the ceremonial dinner hosted for them by President Murmu.

