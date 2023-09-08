G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

New Delhi, September 8
Several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres, arrived here on Friday to attend the G20 summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looks forward to productive discussions with them over the next two days.
The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.
Responding to a post by Georgieva on X on arrival here to attend the summit, Prime Minister Modi said he appreciates the affection she has shown for India’s culture when she landed here.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hasina were received at the airport by Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh respectively.
Sunak was received by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey while Argentine President Alberto Fernández was welcomed by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani also arrived here to a rousing welcome. He is also the chairperson of the African Union.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived for the summit.
On his arrival, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said was received by Ashwini Choubey and he witnessed dance performance by cultural troupes.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality.”
“I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he added.
The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.
The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.
In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.
The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.
The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).
India is delighted to host the 18th G20 Summit on 09-10 September 2023 at New Delhi’s iconic Bharat Mandapam. This is the first ever G20 Summit being hosted by India. I look forward to productive discussions with world leaders over the next two days.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
It is my firm belief that…
I’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the #G20 summit.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 8, 2023
I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us.
Only together can we get the job done. pic.twitter.com/72vE60c7Fg
Arrivals ongoing for the G20 Summit!@PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa welcomed by MOS @RailMinIndia, @CoalMinistry & @MinesMinIndia @raosahebdanve.— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 8, 2023
DPM Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said of Oman welcomed by MOS Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution & @moefcc @AshwiniKChoubey. pic.twitter.com/ZQHFUqPmm1
Both foreign leaders arrived to a warm welcome at the New Delhi Airport to attend the G20 Summit.
“I believe we need reform of UNSC to reflect realities of today's world,” said Antonio Guterres.
He said climate crisis is worsening dramatically, but collective response lacking ambition, credibility and urgency. “G20 leaders must show leadership on climate and achieving sustainable development goals,” added the UN chief.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that the G20 Summit will chart a new path in the human-centric and inclusive development. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he said on X that it is important to emulate his mission of serving the underprivileged, the very last person in the queue, as he underlined India's great emphasis on a human-centric way of furthering progress.
