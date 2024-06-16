G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 15

The three-day G7 summit in Italy, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, committed to promoting the strategic infrastructure initiative — India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

This was mentioned in a communique, issued after the conclusion of the summit on Friday evening, which also reiterated a commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” based on the rule of law.

Key infra initiative IMEC envisages a vast road, rail and shipping network connecting Saudi Arabia, India, the US and Europe

Seen as initiative by like-minded nations to gain strategic influence in face of China’s BRI

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, the IMEC envisages a vast road, rail and shipping network among Saudi Arabia, India, the US and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, West Asia and the West. The IMEC is also seen as an initiative by like-minded nations to gain strategic influence in the face of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) which has faced increasing criticism over lack of transparency and disregard for sovereignty of the nations.

The BRI is a mega connectivity project that connects China with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe. The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 summit hosted by India in Delhi last year.

The visit to Italy was PM Modi’s first overseas trip after assuming office for the third consecutive term, and also his fifth consecutive participation in the G7 summit.

On his return to New Delhi on Saturday, the PM said he had “a very productive day” at the G7 summit in Apulia during which he “interacted with world leaders and discussed various subjects”. In all, the PM met 14 world leaders. These included “pull-aside” interactions with nine, including Pope Francis, and US President Joe Biden, and structured talks with five.

“Together, we aim at creating impactful solutions that benefit the global community and a better world for future generations,” he said.

PM Modi said he had a “very productive” meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during which the two leaders discussed green technologies with Berlin flagging its interest in resuming a defence relationship with New Delhi, especially in supplying submarines.

With Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, the PM said the two sides were keen on working in the realms of defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. — With PTI inputs

