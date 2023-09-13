Nitin Gadkari talks of 10% additional GST on diesel, retracts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 12

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari walked back on his comments made earlier in the day on Tuesday proposing 10 per cent additional GST on diesel.

Gadkari had said earlier in the day that since pollution is a serious issue and it is causing a health menace too, he will meet the Finance Minister this evening and request her that in the coming time, an additional 10 per cent GST be levied on diesel vehicles because “people do not seem in the mood to listen anytime soon” Following a social media uproar, the minister later clarified on X that “there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government”.

“It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government,” Gadkari said in the X post. —TNS

#Environment #Goods and Services Tax GST #Nitin Gadkari #Pollution