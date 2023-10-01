Gaming cos to collect 28% GST on full bet value from today

PTI

New Delhi, September 30

From October 1, online gaming companies will charge 28 per cent GST on full value of bets, while offshore platforms too would be required to have GST registration to operate in India.

The Finance Ministry late on Friday notified October 1 as the appointed date for the amended provisions in Central GST and Integrated GST laws to come into effect.

E-gaming companies, however, flagged that since many states are yet to pass amendments in their respective State GST (SGST) laws, this notification by the Centre in the CGST and IGST laws would create confusion.

According to the changes to the Central GST Act, online gaming, casinos and horse racing will henceforth be treated as “actionable claims” similar to lottery, betting and gambling and subject to 28 per cent GST on full face value of bets.

