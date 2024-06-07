Gandhi statue shifted from Parl to ‘Prerna Sthal’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Weeks after The Tribune had reported that the iconic Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, a symbolic spot for political leaders to register their protests in Parliament House complex, may soon be removed, the sculpture along with those of BR Ambedkar and Shivaji have been shifted to what authorities inform “Prerna Sthal”.

“Due to location at different places in the Parliament Complex, visitors were not able to view these statues conveniently. For this reason, all these statues are being respectfully installed in a grand Prerana Sthal in the Parliament House Complex itself,” the Parliament Secretariat said.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X, “This is atrocious.”

