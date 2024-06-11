Gandhis meet Bangladesh PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Wajed in Delhi.

“We discussed a wide range of topics to further strengthen the natural bond that India and Bangladesh share, based on trust, cooperation and a commitment to mutual growth,” Rahul later posted on X.

The relations between the Bangladesh PM and the Gandhis go back a long way. Late Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India when India declared a war against Pakistan in 1971 to help Bangladesh attain independence.

