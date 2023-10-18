Mahatma Gandhi’s relevance more in conflict-hit world: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 17

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar eulogised the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Gandhi in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Tuesday.

“Mahatma Gandhi is without question one of the most iconic figures of our contemporary world. His contributions to truth, non-violence, to freedom and independence of people have been recognised by the UN by proclaiming his birthday as the International Day of Non-Violence,” he said.

“The relevance of Mahatma Gandhi is very great in a world that we see today beset by conflict and violence. So, as we strive to harmonise contradictions, to bridge divides, Mahatma Gandhi serves not just a political inspiration, but also as a motivator of diplomacy.

“It is significant that two great personalities of the last century, Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh, exchanged messages during their lifetime. During his visit to India in 1958, President Ho Chi Minh was quoted to the media as saying,’I and others may be revolutionaries, but directly or indirectly, we are disciples of Mahatma Gandhi. Nothing more. Nothing less,” Jaishankar said.

Turning to India-Vietnam ties, the minister said the relationship covers political exchanges, economic cooperation, trade and investment, defence and security, etc.

Jaishankar arrived in Vietnam on Sunday on a four-day official visit.

#Mahatma Gandhi #S Jaishankar